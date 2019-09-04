Springfield to hold free construction training course

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’re looking for a new job or need a job, the City of Springfield is holding a construction training course.

In a news release to 22News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the program will not only help develop workforce skills, but it will also help enhance the city’s housing stock.

This is not only about enhancing our housing stock and developing workforce skills but just as important, it’s about putting our people to work.” Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

Trainees will learn basic property maintenance and construction skills. The course will also teach concepts of de-leading, mold abatement, energy efficiency, and worksite safety. After completing the course, workers will be more competitive for positions on construction crews, as a carpenter’s’ helpers, or in property maintenance.

Those who participate will also be trained as certified lead-safe workers and EPA/Mass lead renovation, repair, and painting workers through the modules led by ATC Group Services of West Springfield.

Participants must be from neighborhoods within the Springfield, including Brightwood, Old Hill, Upper Hill, Six Corners, Memorial Square, Metro Center, South End, and portions of Liberty Heights and Forest Park. Instruction will take place at Putnam High School during the after-school hours from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Are you interested? Click here for more information or call (413) 858-2819.

Masshire Springfield is located at 1 Federal Street, Building 103-3, Springfield, MA, 01105

The course is free of charge and will amount to 190 hours of classroom and hands-on shop training.