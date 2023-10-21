SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department will be holding a gun buy-back program on Saturday.

On Saturday, if anyone brings a firearm to the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex will receive a Big Y gift card for every gun they turn in, with no questions asked, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The objective of this program is to minimize the prevalence of unsecured or improperly stored firearms that pose a considerable risk of theft, accidents, suicides, and crimes. Firearms that are susceptible to these issues are often those turned in during such events, making these buyback programs a vital step toward enhancing community safety.

The Springfield Police Department’s Property Unit will be processing the firearms which will be turned over to Gunbusters of New England for destruction.

This event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the event.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “I want to thank Sheriff Nick Cocchi, Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, and their respective teams for coordinating this great initiative. This program is another proactive outreach initiative that came out of my administration’s roundtable discussions with community stakeholders and partners to create meaningful initiatives and programs to curb the increase of gun violence in our community. These gun buyback programs have been very successful in the past and we expect this one to be just as successful. Any endeavor that helps take guns off our streets and out of our neighborhoods is important, as this is one less gun that could be potentially stolen or misused. Sadly, and tragically, we’ve seen guns falling into the wrong hands. Firearms are not toys and this is not a movie, TV show, or video game, where individuals come back in a recurring role, this is real life. Which is why this gun-buy back event is so important. It can help individuals and families remove unwanted firearms they may have come into possession with, such as inheriting one from a loved one who may have passed.”

“With the rise in gun violence across the country and in our city this year this is an opportunity to potentially save a life. The types of firearms we receive in these events are typically ones that are at high risk of being stolen or stored improperly, which can lead to accidental shootings, suicides, and murders. Any gun that’s not properly taken care of that we can take off the street is a win for us and our community,” said Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood.

“Collaborating with the Springfield Police Department on gun buyback events like this is just one proactive step toward a safer community,” said Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi. “It’s not just about reducing the number of firearms on the streets; it’s about creating a culture of responsible gun ownership and providing an opportunity for individuals to make a choice for a safer home and neighborhood.”

The Springfield Police Department hosted a gun buyback program in 2021 and had more than 40 firearms turned in.