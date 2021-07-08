Springfield to hold World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast in August

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – It’s now official: the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is returning this summer to the city of Springfield.

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni was named honorary chair of the world’s largest pancake breakfast, an event that expects to draw large crowds once again to downtown this August. The breakfast will once again be served, and you’re all invited to the table.

After two years, and being postponed again in May, the Spirit of Springfield was happy to announce the return of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, August 21. They held a mini pancake breakfast today to get the excitement going, leading up to the announcement of DA Anthony Gulluni as their honorary chair. He’s always been a fan of the event, and today reflected on his memories as a child.

Anthony Gulluni told 22News, “After seeing it for so many years it’s such an important part of the city, it’s an incredible honor. I’m going to bring everyone out. The Gulluni family will be strong in numbers and we are going to have the best pancake breakfast ever.”

This means that DA Gulluni will be one of the guys flipping those pancakes at the event, which is on Main Street from state street to bridge street. The breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21. Pancakes and bacon are free for anyone 18 or younger and $3 for adults.