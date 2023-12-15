SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr., Resource Center (DLJ) will be holding a memorial on Friday for those who have lost their lives due to gun violence in Springfield.

According to a news release from DLJ, there will be a demonstration to mark the meaning of those whose lives have not only been lost but also are within the growing number of ‘unsolved homicides” in Springfield.

During the event on Friday, organizers will gather at Springfield City Hall at 11:00 a.m. for a memorial and will offer demands and solution ideas that were generated by families impacted by gun violence.

Juanita Batchelor, the Executive Director of the DLJ, is a mother who suffered the murder of her son nine years ago. The DLJ offers advocacy for those impacted by gun violence and works with other local organizations to build healthy communities, according to their website. They also insist that government leaders be held accountable, and demand support for neighborhoods that are most affected by gun violence.