Springfield raises flag outside City Hall to honor LGBTQ+ Pride month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield on Thursday gathered to raise the Pride Flag outside Springfield City Hall.

A signficant and emotional day for the LGBTQ+ community, as leaders reflected about the progress that has been made in Springfield and beyond.

Springfield LGBTQ members were joined on the steps of City Hall by Springfield city councilors and Health Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris. They took turns talking about the symbolic nature of the pride flag, and how it represents all races and backgrounds in the community.

22News spoke with Springfield resident Taurean Bethea, founder of the Springfield Pride Parade organization.

“It just shows the love and the overall acceptance and understanding of one another,” said Bethea. “I’m just in awe of this entire day.”

Bethea said the Pride progress flag is meant to encourage love and happiness, while at the same time encouraging people to be their authentic selves.

He says they have begun preparations for the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield. That’s planned for June of 2022.