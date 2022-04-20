SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – People from all over greater Springfield came together tonight for a candle-lit ceremony, remembering the hundreds of people who have died over the past two years from COVID-19.

22News met a lot of people Wednesday who personally lost a loved one to COVID. This ceremony was emotional at times, but for the people who attended it was about making sure those lost to COVID aren’t forgotten.

“We have to get through it, we have to get through the pain and learn to carry it with us. And carry them In Our hearts for the rest of our lives,” said Angela Rodriguez of Agawam.

400 names, 400 bags, and 400 candles, for the 400 lives lost here in the city of Springfield within the last two years of the pandemic. An evening of remembrance on the steps of Springfield city hall. Everyone at this event has lost someone near a dear to their hearts, mothers, fathers, siblings, or co-workers.

this ceremony is meant to offer a symbol of hope and remembrance.

Mayor Sarno states, “It is important that we all take a moment to pause and reflect on the past two years and the toll this COVID-19 pandemic has taken on all of us, especially to those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, a friend, co-worker or someone special. This pandemic has affected us all and we want to hold this special candlelight remembrance ceremony to honor the loved ones we have lost and support each other with love, kindness, and compassion.”

“For me, it’s very personal because I had several relatives who passed away and several friends so it’s very important for me. And they should be honored and celebrated for who they were,” said Darryl Williams of Springfield.

This candlelight ceremony provides the community a place to remember, grieve and heal as well as stand in solidarity. Angela Rodriguez lost her fiancee and sister-in-law. It’s a loss she wouldn’t wish on anyone.

“We need to learn how to be kind remember to take care of each other love your family and hold them close while you can,” said Rodriguez

HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stated, “Public Health Month gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the human toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the City of Springfield, Commonwealth, Nation, and World. During our vigil, we pause to remember, reflect, as a city we grieve with their loved ones and vow not to forget their lives and we honor their legacy.”

There will also be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic sponsored by BHN.

The Department of Health and Human Services hopes to continue to remember the lives lost, but

also continue to spread vaccine and public health awareness.