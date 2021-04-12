Springfield to honor Puerto Rican service members on National Borinqueneers Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special salute for our Puerto Rican service members, known as National Borinqueneers Day, will be held Tuesday in Springfield.

A day honoring the service of the 65th Infantry Regiment, a U.S. Army unit that consisted mostly of soldiers from Puerto Rico. The infantry received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2016.

There will be a flag raising ceremony on the front steps of city hall with Mayor Domenic Sarno, who will be joined by Gumersindo Gomez, who represents Ward 1 on the Springfield City Councilor, at 9:30 a.m.

The event will continue through 11 a.m. on Allen Street to honor and recognize the only two survivors of the 65th Infantry Regiment in the State.