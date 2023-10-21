SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a Van Horn reunion event that will include a bench dedication ceremony for the late Marty Reilly on Saturday.

On Saturday, there will be a special Van Horn reunion event that will include a dedication ceremony of a granite bench to honor the memory and legacy of the late Marty Reilly, according to the City of Springfield.

Marty Reilly was a Hungry Hill native and was a former state senator for the Hampden District. He also served as the Chairman of the Van Horn Monument Committee and maintained strong ties to the Springfield and the Hungry Hill neighborhood.

Reilly served four terms before leaving the Senate in 1989 when Republican Brian Lees was sworn in. Reilly then moved to Cape Cod, where he became a lobbyist.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance at the dedication ceremony and reunion. Mayor Sarno states, “Marty Reilly was an icon and a staple in the Hungry Hill community. In 2017, I fondly remember joining Marty, along with then Governor Charlie Baker, Congressman Richard Neal, and others for a special dedication ceremony of the Van Horn Park Monument which my administration worked with the Committee to install at our beloved Van Horn Park. It is only fitting that we hold this special dedication ceremony to honor Marty’s memory and legacy with this granite bench at our Van Horn Park. Thank you to Mike Borecki and the entire Van Horn Committee for your continued belief and support.”

The ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at Van Horn Park in Springfield.