SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield will be hosting a Veterans Day parade, as well as a wreath-laying ceremony on Saturday.

Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, those living, and those no longer here with us. Veterans Day occurs every year on November 11th in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” in 1918, signaling the end of all wars.

According to the City of Springfield, Springfield officials will commemorate Veterans Day with a parade that will begin at Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) and will travel down State Street to City Hall.

Once the parade is completed, there will be a special ceremony and wreath laying at the Veterans’ Monuments.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Veterans’ Services Director Tom Belton, Veterans Services Deputy Director Joe DeCaro, members of the Veterans’ Activities Committee, and other officials at the parade and ceremony.

Mayor Sarno states, “The City of Springfield has a long and proud tradition of acknowledging and honoring our Veterans and it is important to continue to honor our Veterans who have honorably served our country. I want to thank our Director of Veterans’ Services Tom Belton, Deputy Director Joe DeCaro, Veterans Activities Committee Chairman Bill Walls, and all of the members of our Veterans Activities Committee for their efforts in making this event possible. Again, congratulations and thank you to our Springfield 2023 Veteran of the Year US Army Veteran Al Rodriguez and 2023 Parade Marshall US Army Veteran and Springfield Police Officer Francisco Luna for their years of service to our Nation, the Commonwealth, and the City of

Springfield. Because of our veterans, America is still the greatest Country in the world. We are

the beacon of democracy, strength, hope, and opportunity, thanks to the sacrifices and dedication of our proud Veterans and their families. God Bless the United States of America and God Bless our Veterans.”

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Springfield Technical Community College on Saturday.