SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 34th annual Stone Soul Festival is being held in Springfield on Saturday.

Soon people from all over will be gathering at Blunt Park for a day full of fun and celebrations. This three-day event will have many family-orientated activities, lots of food, live entertainment, and cultural enrichment. The Stone Soul Festival is an annual celebration of African-American culture and community.

So what do you need to know for this big event? The Stone Soul Festival parade will kick off at the Rebecca Johnson School with the lineup starting at 10 a.m., and then the parade will make its way to Blunt Park at 11 a.m. where the festivities will take place.

Organizers are welcoming all families and friends to come out and celebrate. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be marching in the parade on Saturday.

Mayor Sarno states, “The Stone Soul Festival, founded 34 years ago by my friend Jay Griffin, is a staple in our community. We are proud to continue to support the Stone Soul Festival, which is also one of New England’s largest African-American festivals. We kick off from Rebecca Johnson School, which is now the home of a stunning and historic mural honoring Springfield’s own two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Then we make our way to Blunt Park to enjoy the great entertainment and atmosphere at Blunt Park. I am looking forward to seeing you there.”