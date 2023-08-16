SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is hosting its first-ever LEGO convention this weekend at the MassMutual Center.

The Springfield Brick Convention will be held on August 19th and 20th at the MassMutual Center. Tickets are $14.99 and are available on their website for either date.

The LEGO fan convention will be twice the size as originally planned at the MassMutual Center. The Springfield Brick Convention will be one of the largest LEGO events in the world.

Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will display their amazing LEGO creations and meet fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with different LEGO celebrities.

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Photo courtesy of Brick Convention

Courtesy of Brick Convention

Courtesy of Bricks Convention

Courtesy of Bricks Convention

Courtesy of Bricks Convention

Courtesy of Bricks Convention

The event will be supporting Creations for Charity, where a portion of the proceeds at the event are going to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Creations for Charity is an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged kids during the holidays.

People will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, along with live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will also be set up with life-sized LEGO models on display.

Additional attractions include:

LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors

Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe

Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with

Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite

Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets

Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders

The name ‘LEGO’ is an abbreviation of two Danish words “leg godt”, meaning “play well”, according to the LEGO website. The LEGO Group was founded back in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and the company has passed from father to son and is now owned by Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, the grandchild of the founder.

The brick that you see today was launched back in 1958. The interlocking principle with its tubes makes the brick unique and offers unlimited building possibilities.