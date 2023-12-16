SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Health Connector and Springfield Together will be hosting a free and festive holiday party on Saturday.

According to a news release from Springfield Together, the 7th annual Springfield Children’s Holiday Festival will take place at the Centro Cristiano Nación de Jesús (CCNJ) on Sumner Avenue in Springfield at 11:00 a.m. This event is a great chance to get into the holiday spirit with no cost as Christmas is just nine days away.

At the event, there will be fun giveaways, refreshments, and family-friendly activities. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be in attendance at the festival, according to the City of Springfield.