SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is the birthplace of basketball and is to welcome the debut of the Northeast’s Ultimate 3×3 tournament and festival, Hooplandia.

At the Eastern States Exposition, youth will be participating in games across 70 plus courts.

Hooplandia is donating $10 of every team registration to local Boys and Girls Clubs in support of the region’s youth. Additionally, it is expected that this event can bring over $4 million of economic boost to the city.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News, “Whether young or older, skill sets, whether excellent or fair, they’re all welcome to come to Hooplandia. The more teams that we’re able to register, the more money that will come back for the Boys Clubs and the Girls cCubs of Springfield and West Sprigfield. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Hooplandia is to take place from June 23rd to 25th.