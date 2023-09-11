SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 will be held in Springfield late Monday morning.

This will be the 4th 9/11 remembrance ceremony here at Riverfront Park. This began back in 2019 when the September 11th monument was dedicated.

That monument pays tribute to the 498 first responders who lost their lives saving others during the attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Two spotlights shine on a 9-and-a-half-foot steel beam that’s made from remains of the World Trade Center, which was awarded to the Spirit of Springfield by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Monday’s ceremony at the 9/11 monument will also include the tolling of the bell, laying of the wreath, a rifle salute, taps, and speeches. Seating is expected to be limited so the spirit of Springfield suggests bringing Lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

Anyone who is interested in attending this free event can enter the park at State Street. It begins at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.