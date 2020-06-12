Springfield to keep public pools, Five Mile Pond closed this summer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield plans to keep public pools and Five Mile Pond closed this summer due to the pandemic.

Springfield Parks Superintendent Pat Sullivan said due to restrictions from the state, the city will also not be opening its summer enrichment or camps. The restrictions require 10 children or fewer.

Superintendent Daniel Warwick is working on an enrichment program for children in the city. As for the pools and Five Mile Pond, Sullivan said it’s just not practical to open them.

He told 22News, “Pools and five mile pond will be very difficult to open when you consider a 40% capacity. It’s just very difficult and not practical in an urban setting, and then the disinfecting that would be required at the bath houses.”

The city will open all 19 of their splash pads. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up.

They’re asking parents to help enforce social distancing, and if a splash pad is too crowded, try a different one.