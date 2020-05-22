Springfield to livestream annual Memorial Day Ceremony due to Covid-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony will be held virtually this year due to Covid-19.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he, along with Congressman Richard Neal and the Springfield Veterans’ Services Department will hold the annual Memorial Day Commemorative Ceremony with a short program and honorary wreath laying ceremony.

There will be no usual gathering of veterans and other officials, the mayor added. It will take place at the Veterans’ Monuments located at Court Square.

Even though we cannot hold our usual Memorial Day Ceremony gathering, now more than ever, we still want to acknowledge and honor our veterans, who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy today. Though we cannot be together physically, we are together spiritually to honor the memory of our brave and dedicated veterans. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the city’s Communications Facebook page.