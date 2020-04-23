Springfield to make online unemployment application more accessible

FILE – In this Thursday, March 3, 2016, file photo, a job candidate’s resume sits on a table as he interviews for a job with a restaurant during a recruiting event at the Georgia Department of Labor office, in Atlanta. The Labor Department reports Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, on the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits a week earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is trying to make the Massachusetts online unemployment application accessible on smartphones and tablets.

22News spoke with City Councilor Jesse Lederman who is calling on the Department of Unemployment Assistance to upgrade the portal for unemployment benefits.

The portal currently does not allow users of smartphones and tablets to view important information unless it is accessed on a desktop or laptop computer.

“Up until this point that wouldn’t necessarily have been a problem, because again if you have an individual who did need full access there are public computers available, but now the times that we are in don’t allow for that and so that is an area that the state must invest in to make sure that we don’t see barriers for the individuals who need help the most,” said Lederman.

As of Wednesday night, Councilor Lederman has contacted the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development after receiving more information on the issue.