Springfield to offer free shuttle service to senior center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is launching a pilot program that will provide free door-to-door transportation for seniors to the Raymond Jordan Senior Center three days a week.

The new shuttle service will be in addition to the three pick-up locations the city offers in Forest Park, Mason Square, and East Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno said only three seniors have been consistently using the city’s existing service, likely because of the cost.

The free rides and the expanded service will likely attract more riders.

“I just don’t understand the logic of the locations,” Alice Zasey said. “I’m aware of one location where you have to walk a mile if you don’t have a car, which is not a good thing.”

Mayor Sarno told 22News “You have some seniors that can’t drive or get a ride or have family members that can take them. I want to make sure they continue to be able to thrive [and] get the services they need.”

He added that a van will pick seniors up at their homes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting December 2.

They just ask that you call at least two days before the day you need the ride. The number to call is (413) 575-0443.