Springfield to open cooling centers for the next three days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will open cooling centers in 12 neighborhoods for the next three days, the mayor’s office announced Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach high 80’s and low 90’s, according to the 22News Storm Team’s weather forecast. The cooling centers will be opened from Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11 at the following locations:

Libraries Address Days and Hours Brightwood 359 Plainfield St. Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm-5pm East Forest Park 122 Island Pond Rd Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm East Springfield 21 Osborne Terr Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm Forest Park 380 Belmont Ave. Tuesday, 10am – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm Indian Orchard Library Express at Pine Point 44 Oak St. 204 Boston Rd. Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 6pm Mason Square 765 State Street. Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 10am – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm Sixteen Acres 1187 Parker St. Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 10am – 5pm Additional Site: Greenleaf Community Center



Hungry Hill Senior Center 1187 1/2 Parker St. 773 Liberty Street Tuesday, 9am – 8pm Wednesday, 9am – 8pm Thursday, 9am – 8pm Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm Riverview Center



Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center 122 Clyde Street 1476 Roosevelt Ave. Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm

