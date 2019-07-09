Springfield to open cooling centers for the next three days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield will open cooling centers in 12 neighborhoods for the next three days, the mayor’s office announced Monday.
Temperatures are expected to reach high 80’s and low 90’s, according to the 22News Storm Team’s weather forecast. The cooling centers will be opened from Tuesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 11 at the following locations:
|Libraries
|Address
|Days and Hours
|Brightwood
|359 Plainfield St.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm-5pm
|East Forest Park
|122 Island Pond Rd
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
|East Springfield
|21 Osborne Terr
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm
|Forest Park
|380 Belmont Ave.
|Tuesday, 10am – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
|Indian Orchard Library Express at Pine Point
|44 Oak St. 204 Boston Rd.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 8pm Thursday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 1pm – 6pm
|Mason Square
|765 State Street.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 5pm Wednesday, 10am – 5pm Thursday, 1pm – 8pm
|Sixteen Acres
|1187 Parker St.
|Tuesday, 1pm – 8pm Wednesday, 1pm – 5pm Thursday, 10am – 5pm
|Additional Site:
|Greenleaf Community Center
Hungry Hill Senior Center
|1187 1/2 Parker St. 773 Liberty Street
|Tuesday, 9am – 8pm Wednesday, 9am – 8pm Thursday, 9am – 8pm Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm
|Riverview Center
Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center
|122 Clyde Street 1476 Roosevelt Ave.
|Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm Tuesday, 9am – 4pm Wednesday, 9am – 4pm Thursday, 9am – 4pm
Click here to find out what you should do if the weather is extremely hot and how to keep your four-legged friends safe and comfortable at home during the expected extreme heat.