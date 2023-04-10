SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be declaring April as “Organ Donation Month” in Springfield on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno will join Representatives from New England Donor Services, state officials, and local individuals touched by organ donation on Monday to celebrate April as Organ Donation Month.

New England Donor Services is the parent organization of New England Organ Bank, which is the federally-designated Organ Procurement Organization (OPO) that is responsible for coordinating organ and tissue donation in the six New England States.

Mayor Sarno will present a proclamation that will declare April as “Organ Donation Month” in Springfield and will join in raising the “Donate Life” flag at City Hall to educate others about organ and tissue donation, celebrate the lives saved and enhanced through donation, and to honor the donors who made the ultimate gift.

This month, it is encouraged to learn more about organ and tissue donation and to consider registering as a donor. You can register as an organ donor at the RMV when you are getting or renewing your driver’s license, Real ID, or ID. You can also register online.

Mayor Sarno states, “I’ve been a registered donor for years. It only takes one to save a life and create a legacy.”

The celebration is being held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall.