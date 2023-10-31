SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal will announce two major grants on Tuesday at Blunt Park.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno, Congressman Neal, Executive Director of PBRM Patrick Sullivan, and City Forester, Alex Sherman are announcing a significant grant award of $6 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.

This grant is part of $1 billion grants to help plant and maintain trees, combat extreme heat and climate change, and help improve natural access in cities, towns, and suburbs where 84 percent of Americans live, work, and recreate.

Springfield is one of the only 385 funded projects nationwide and this $6 million represents one of the largest awards to a single community. The funding is from President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the largest climate investment in the nation’s history.

The city is also getting a $1.5 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to redevelop Neal Park on Page Boulevard in Indian Orchard. The city is the only city in Massachusetts that was chosen for this round of funding. Funding for this redevelopment is from a $1,500,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and $1,600,000 from Springfield.

Neal Park will be an age-friendly inclusive community park and will offer city residents the following recreation and park opportunities:

Accessible walkways and trails

An inclusive playground

New swings and splash pad

Athletic fields

A basketball court

Site amenities

A picnic pavilion

Restrooms

Tree plantings

Landscaping

As a component of the grant, the redevelopment of Neal Park aims to help mitigate heat island effects for city residents and to incorporate climate-resilient design elements where it is appropriate.

The announcement will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Blunt Park on Roosevelt Avenue.

Mayor Sarno states, “My administration is proud of our collaborative efforts, led by Parks Director Patrick Sullivan, to apply for and receive these major and significant grant awards. I am grateful to Congressman Neal, who once a mayor always the heart of a mayor, for his continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of our Springfield. Once again, Congressman Neal has delivered federal money to support our ever-expanding park enhancement initiatives. This grant funding is in addition to the over $111 million my administration has invested into our neighborhood parks and trees.”

“This $6 million for our forestry operations is the largest single contribution to our urban forest in our city’s history and will not only help our forest fire prevention aspects but also continue my administrations investment into our climate action and resilience plan. The $3.1 million invested into Neal Park ($1.5 million from the LWCF, and $1.6 million from City Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)) will transform this beautiful community park into an oasis for our East Springfield, Pine Point and Indian Orchard Neighborhood with walking trails, inclusive playground equipment, athletic fields, site amenities and more,” said Mayor Sarno.