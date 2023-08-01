SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be recognizing and supporting National Breastfeeding Awareness Month with a special ceremony on Tuesday.

According to the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Health and Human Services (HHS) Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will be joining Mayoral Aide Shenell Ford and Heart2Heartbeat Lactation & Wellness for the ceremony to recognize National Breastfeeding Awareness Month along with a flag raising ceremony.

Mayor Sarno states, “I want to commend Ms. Ford, Shenell, for her continued efforts in always supporting and helping to raise awareness on this life-giving cause. Shenell has worked tirelessly to get the word and education out on this very important nurturing mother and child public health aspect and my administration with Health and Human Services Commissioner, fully supports her efforts in our community.”

The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Springfield City Hall on Tuesday.