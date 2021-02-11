Springfield to reopen Cyr Arena Saturday with restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After meeting with the Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management and the city’s health commissioner on Thursday, Springfield’s mayor announced the reopening of the Cyr Arena.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said the arena will reopen on Saturday, February 13, 2021, with COVID-19 restrictions.

Sarno stated, “On the recommendation of Director Patrick Sullivan and Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, and after consulting and reviewing the Commonwealth’s workplace safety and reopening standards for businesses and other entities providing youth and adult amateur sports activities of Phase III Step 1, which took effect on February 8, 2021.”

Individuals who plan to visit Cyr Arena will have to follow and adhere to all of the COVID-19 regulations and safety protocols in place for youth and adult amateur sports activities.

The city continues to urge all residents to practice healthy hygiene and to follow all public health and safety protocols.