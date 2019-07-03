Springfield to start preparations for Star-Spangled spectacular

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Riverfront Park re-opened last month, capping a year-and-a-half-long, $3 million renovation project.

At 9:30 p.m. Thursday, thousands of people at the park and at prime viewing locations North, South and West of the Memorial Bridge will celebrate America’s birthday.

Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt expects the park to be filled for the July 4th program and the fireworks spectacular.

“I think it’s going to be body-to-body people down here,” she explained. “People are anxious to see the new park and the new renovations, and they’re going to be pleasantly surprised.”

When the park gates open on July 4th, Matt expects families with children to gravitate toward the splash pad, which converts into an illuminated fountain after dark.

The newly unveiled 9/11 Monument is the centerpiece of the park and is expected to heighten the emotion of the Independence Day celebration.

“We were notified by the 9/11 Museum in New York that they want us to send photos, because they want to put it on their registry as places to go and visit,” Matt told 22News. “I’m so proud, we’ve been working on it — believe it or not — since 2008.”

At 11 p.m. Wednesday, the Memorial Bridge will be closed, allowing Grucci Brothers Fireworks to move their pyrotechnic-laden trailers onto the bridge.

Springfield’s nearly 30 minutes of star-spangled celebration launches at 9:30 the night of the Fourth of July.