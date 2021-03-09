Springfield to vaccinate eligible residents in public housing

(Seniors waiting outside Eastfield Mall for the COVID-19 vaccine)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Sarno is scheduled to announce an effort to vaccinate eligible residents in public housing authorities Tuesday morning.

Mayor Sarno, Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will join with Springfield Housing Authority Executive Denise Jordan and Deputy Director Nicole Kane at the Boland Elementary School at 10:30 a.m. to make the announcement.

The City of Springfield through the Department of Health and Human Services is partnering to vaccinate eligible residents of the SHA, especially the vulnerable senior citizen population on Friday from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Residents and staff of senior affordable housing became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, February 18.

Residents include those household members currently on the lease for a rental unit in public and private low-income and affordable senior housing. Staff includes everyone, paid or unpaid, working or volunteering at qualified housing locations.