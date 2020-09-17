Springfield to waive restaurants, hotels liquor license renewal fees for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Locally, there is some relief for Springfield business owners. The city announced it will waive the liquor license renewal fees for 2021.

This is a big deal for Springfield restaurants and hotels because it could save them almost $3,000.

Twenty-five percent capacity, socially distant tables, and fewer customers are just the reality for all restaurants now. Making it hard for businesses to stay afloat with such little income. So, the City of Springfield is trying to help by waving the renewal fees for liquor licenses.

“Any fees that are waived are really a great benefit for the restaurant industry in general because during COVID right now a lot of restaurants have suffered a lot of restaurants aren’t re-opening. When you’re a big restaurant like ours, I mean, you take a hit,” said Rita Caputo-Capua, manager at Red Rose in downtown Springfield.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno wrote a letter to the city’s license commission asking them to waive the fees. His reason…restaurants and hotel revenues will likely suffer throughout the next year so the city needs to step in and lessen this blow.

Mayor Sarno told 22News, “I don’t want to take two steps forward and one step back so I know they are very, very appreciative of it and you know it’s the right thing to do.”

But the renewal fee was not waived for liquor stores as they were deemed an essential service during the pandemic so they were not shut down like restaurants and hotels.

The $100 fee for the common victualler will not be waived.