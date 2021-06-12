‘Springfield Together’ hosts summer kickoff drive-thru

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The neighborhood organization “Springfield Together” continued its work Saturday with a sendoff into summer for school children in the Forest Park area.

Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to help greet the families that came to the Springfield Lodge of Elks on Tiffany Street, where Springfield Together members distributed summer fun bags filled with items for summer activities.

It’s appropriate that Springfield Together founder Gary Delisle is also a member of the Elks Lodge.

“This is a great event, the weather’s beautiful, and this is a nice way to let them collect at the end of the year and wish them a nice healthy, summer,” said Delisle.

Springfield Together recently rose to the occasion during the height of the pandemic by helping distribute donated food to neighborhood families in need. Food donated by a generous store keeper on White Street.

Organizers told 22News the neighbor-helping-neighbor way of thinking will go even further in the coming year.

“So moving forward, I think you renew the partnership back to the community,” said Koli Thomas.

And so as the school year comes to a close, Springfield Together continues to make itself felt as a positive force in its neighborhood.

During the year, volunteers have been responsible for a variety of events, holiday parties, a Halloween event and Easter egg hunt and this weekend, a summer kickoff drive-thru.