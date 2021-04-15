Springfield Together Inc. hosted food giveaway for those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The non-profit organization Springfield Together Inc. announced that they hosted a food giveaway on April 10 for residents who struggle with food insecurity.

Three local organizations came together to help people who are having a hard time making ends meet: the Jay Caron Community Impact Foundation, the Inter Produce Grocery store, and Springfield Together, Inc.

Ali Bulut, the owner of Inter Produce, a specialty grocer with two locations both in Springfield and Ludlow, donated 200 boxes of produce free of charge to families in need.

Springfield Together, Inc and the Jay Caron Community Impact Foundation, helped 200 families with boxes of fruits and vegetables thanks to volunteers who helped carry the groceries into the back of everybody’s car.

The Inter Produce’s new location is located at 4 White Street, Ludlow, MA.