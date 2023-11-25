SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Together and the Springfield Police Department C3 Forest Park unit will be hosting a “Stuff the Cruiser” event on Saturday.

These organizations will be collecting toys for the less fortunate in front of the Walmart on Boston Road, according to the Springfield Police Department.

They are looking to collect LOL Dolls, Legos, Play-Doh, slime or sand kits, board games, DIY kits, “Frozen” toys, stuffed animals, or any toy of your choosing.

Donations are also being accepted online by shopping on Walmart’s website. This event begins at 9:00 a.m. and runs until 1:00 p.m., which is plenty of time to donate a toy.

The annual 22News Toys for Tots campaign will begin on Monday, giving you another chance to make a difference in the lives of local children. This year, Toys for Tots is asking for donations in honor of Sy Becker, who was a champion of this event. Stop by 22News located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee between November 27th through December 11th.

Our lobby will be open for donation drop-offs at specific hours during that time period.