Springfield transgender principle honored at LGBTQ flag raising

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield principal was honored Friday afternoon as the LGBTQ flag was raised in the city.

According to City of Springfield Spokesperson, Marian Sullivan, a proclamation declaring June as LGBTQ Pride Month in Springfield was made in addition to the flag being raised at City Hall.

Sullivan said this year’s flag raising held a special significance because Chestnut Middle School Principal, Dr. Declan O’Connor, was honored.

O’Connor recently announced his decision to change his gender presentation to align with what he has always felt was his male identity.

“Having worked with Dr. O’Connor, he has done a great job. I am very proud of him and thankful for all he and his team have continued to do for our students and their families,” Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno, said. “Dr. O’Connor and team have forged a successful path to our students that they can and will succeed.”