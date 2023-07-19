SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is rolling out a plan to address the increase in gun violence.

Springfield is experiencing an increase in gun violence. As a result, changes are being made, including additional patrols and the creation of a new “gun violence working group” comprised of community leaders.

Community activist and former felon Donnell Wright has seen the violence on the Springfield streets for years. He said he wants to help the community and share his experience to curb the violence, “These young people need people who have lived experience, who have been through what they’ve been through, to talk to them, to mentor them, to change their hearts and minds so they don’t want to carry a gun in the first place.”

Michael Lynch lives on Temple Street by School Street, an area that’s experienced a lot of violence this summer. He said the gun violence has him worried, “I don’t think you can ever get drugs out of any neighborhood because people are always gonna ‘do what they wanna do.’ But I think you can lower crime by cooperating with each other.”

The cirty’s most recent deadly shooting taking place on Belmont avenue Monday night. According to Mayor Sarno, the incident was likely drug-related and there are leads.

Sarno also calling out the apartment complexes managed by Springfield Gardens and owned by New Jersey based Schweb Partners as contributing to the growing crime. Monday’s deadly shooting took place near a Springfield gardens apartment as did a stabbing and double homicide that took place in June. People were pointing out the problems they see with drugs and security as 22News walked by the School Street complex.

“We’ve made number of arrests on these murders that have occurred and the majority of the time they are repeat violent criminal offenders,” Sarno says. In recent months, two suspects were arrested and charged with murder in Springfield. Both were out on bail at the time of the murders.

Because these repeat offenders are back out and committing crimes, city leaders say bail reform is also key to seeing a decrease in violence.