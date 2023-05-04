SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Celebrating more than a century of empowering communities and changing lives for a local non-profit, The Springfield Urban League hosting its 110th Anniversary Celebration virtually Thursday night.

Since 1913, The Urban League of Springfield has served African American and Latinx communities, in workforce development, education equity, and health wellness equity.

The event serves as a way to highlight the broad array of services offered to youth, adults, and seniors throughout the region. This years program theme is ‘Closing the COVID Education Gap for Brown and Black Children’. Speakers included, the Secretary of Education, local lawmakers, and school committee members. Henry Thomas was also honored. He retired in March after serving as President and CEO for the last 50 years.