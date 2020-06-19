1  of  5
Breaking News
Crews called to fire on Glenwood Street in Springfield Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,800 deaths, 106,650 total cases Man arrested in North Adams on murder charges for shooting in Springfield Water main break near Piper Road in West Springfield Reopening Massachusetts: Step Two of Phase II begins Monday, June 22

Springfield Urban League receives funding from MassMutual

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Urban league springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fruitful relationship between the Springfield Urban League and MassMutual continued Friday in a timely fashion.

The Springfield Based Financial giant has allocated $500,000 that Springfield Urban League President Henry Thomas said will help promote equity in education and economic advancement for Greater Springfield’s African American Community.

Especially now according to the urban league president, when the national spotlight shines on racial inequities. Thomas praised MassMutual for stepping up again to build on its longtime community investment.

The Urban league president promised to use the contribution to impact the lively hood of local citizens.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today