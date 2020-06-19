Springfield Urban League receives funding from MassMutual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The fruitful relationship between the Springfield Urban League and MassMutual continued Friday in a timely fashion.

The Springfield Based Financial giant has allocated $500,000 that Springfield Urban League President Henry Thomas said will help promote equity in education and economic advancement for Greater Springfield’s African American Community.

Especially now according to the urban league president, when the national spotlight shines on racial inequities. Thomas praised MassMutual for stepping up again to build on its longtime community investment.

The Urban league president promised to use the contribution to impact the lively hood of local citizens.