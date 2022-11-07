SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of Veteran’s Day November 11, local leaders gathered at Springfield City Hall to announce the city’s 2022 Veteran of the Year and Parade Marshal.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined members of the city’s Department of Veterans’ Services Monday for the 36th annual Veteran of The Year Ceremony. This year the honor fell to Patrick Keough, a World War II veteran who left his local legacy at the Springfield Fire Department, serving as Deputy Chief from 1982 to 1991.

Serving as Parade Marshal will be Robert Shonak, who has received accolades for his service to the United States Navy.

“In terms of active duty men and women, guardsmen, reservists, and veterans, your sacrifice and what you did when you raised that hand and took that oath, you help keep this beautiful country free for all of us, and people to come. So we continue what Patrick Keough and his generation did. And we continue it as far as we can even today,” said Shonak.

Also during Monday’s announcements Health and Human Services Director Helen-Caulton Harris offered remarks honoring the passing of former Veteran’s Services director Dan Walsh.