SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Hungry Hill resident and U.S. Navy Veteran will be turning 90 years old on Saturday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be stopping by the John Boyle O’Reilly Club on Saturday to wish Gene Linnehan a happy and healthy 90th Birthday, according to the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno states, “Wishing a happy and healthy 90th birthday to lifelong Hungry Hill resident and proud US Navy Veteran Gene Linnehan. I don’t know how to say it in Gaelic, but in Italian, ‘Buon Compleanno’ and I’ll take the Guinness to go!”

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be visiting Gene at 5:00 p.m. at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club in Springfield.