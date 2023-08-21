SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Springfield veterans and their families could be eligible for a grant, to help cover their utility bills.

Executive Director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Centers, Gumersindo Gomez is offering a new utility payment program. Gomez was able to secure a grant for $150,000 from the city’s ARPA program to help Springfield veterans.

They must be under or on the federal poverty level, which is an individual who makes $14,580 or less a year. For a family of 4, you need to be making $30,000 or less a year.

You must also have a debt of $1,000 or more to a utility company. Gomez told 22News, this grant will be able to help 125 veterans and families in the city. “We’re hoping with this grant that we receive from the city, that we can assist them with at least a $1000 per bill and help them out,” said Gomez.

You must provide proof of income and show your utility bill in order to qualify.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.