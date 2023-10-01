SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association Moon Festival will be taking place on Sunday.

The traditional Moon Festival is a holiday where friends and family gather together to celebrate with song and dance and enjoy mooncakes, a traditional Vietnamese treat, according to the City of Springfield.

The festival will take place at the Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association on Belmont Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the event.

Mayor Sarno states, “I am honored to once again attend and join with our Springfield Vietnamese community as we celebrate the annual Moon Festival. The Springfield Vietnamese Cultural Association does such a wonderful job supporting our Springfield community and I am proud to join with them as we celebrate Springfield’s vibrant and diverse community. The Springfield Vietnamese community has contributed so much to our Springfield, the Commonwealth, and the Nation, especially in business, education, medical, public safety, public service, and in the United States Armed Forces – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, and Coast Guard. My administration is proud to support and recognize the great contributions our Vietnamese community has made in the world.”