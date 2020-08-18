Springfield voters can turn in ballots at City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield is offering voters another way to get their ballots ahead of the 2020 election.

As the U.S. Postal Service faces controversy over system delays in processing mail-in ballots, the City of Springfield is allowing voters to turn in their ballots without using the post office.

An election drop box has been installed at the back entrance of Springfield City Hall. Voters can drop their ballots into the box any time of the day.

City officials said at the Mayor Sarno press conference on Monday that the ballot box offers voters security in knowing their ballots will be counted.