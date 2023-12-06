SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is once again hosting its annual Christmas event “Shop with a Cop” at Walmart on Wednesday.

Approximately 30 Springfield elementary school students will be going on a shopping spree at Walmart with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, along with members of the Springfield Police Department’s C3 Units. This annual event gives local law enforcement the chance to come together and support area youth.

The shopping spree is being sponsored by Walmart, Springfield Together, the Springfield Police Department, C3 Forest Park, Springfield Public Schools, the law offices of Dunn and Phillips, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.

“Shop with a Cop” is set to take place on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Boston Road.