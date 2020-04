SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Shoppers will be unable to make purchases at the Walmart store on Boston Road in Springfield Monday, as the building is temporarily closed.

The store remained closed during its normal opening time at 7:00 A.M. Monday. A sign on the door read that the location was currently shut down for cleaning.

The store will re-open on Tuesday.

22News has contacted Walmart media relations for additional information about the temporary closure.