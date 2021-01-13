Springfield Water and Sewer Commission announces new program to help customers pay water bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission announced a new Customer Assistance Program to help low-income, single-family homeowners pay their water and sewer bills.

The program will provide a one-time bill credit of $125 to help customers in paying their water and sewer bills.

Eligible customers can apply for the credit once per year and the assistance will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis each year, and credits will only be issued as long as funding remains available.

“The amount of infrastructure we have that serves all the surrounding communities needs to be constantly updated but constantly replaced. We have a tremendous amount of infrastructure that is over 100 years old that is in service everyday. There aren’t a lot of sectors anywhere that rely on core infrastructure that is over 100 years old,” said Executive Director Josh Schimmel of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

Applications for the program are currently being accepted.

To apply, eligible customers need to complete a CAP application form and keep in mind that the CAP discount follows the same income eligibility guidelines as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for the state of Massachusetts, which is set at a household income of 60% or below the state median income based on household size.

Commission customers must submit their LIHEAP approval letter, along with their Commission CAP application, as proof of income eligibility for CAP.

In an effort to support customers pay their water and sewer accounts, the commission has also temporarily suspended shut-offs, offered payment plans, and increased the discount for senior, disabled, and disabled Veteran households to $75 per year.

For more information on eligibility or to apply for the CAP program visit: waterandsewer.org/cap.