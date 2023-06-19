SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Board of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission approved a rate increase.

The rate will go up six and a half percent for residential customers next month. A Springfield Water and Sewer Commission spokesperson said that the rate increase supports ongoing projects to upgrade systems, including a new drinking water treatment plant.

The average rate increase for residential customers will be $7.50 a month. The proposed rate increases will be applied to water and sewer use beginning July 1, with increases reflected in bills issued in August 2023.