Springfield Water and Sewer Commission concerned about raised acid levels

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is expressing concern about elevated levels of Haloacetic acid in the city.

The city released its 2020 report, which compares state and federal water quality requirements. There is extensive information regarding Haloacetic acids in the report, including what the commission is doing to reduce those levels.

The report also states “there was no immediate or short-term health risk” in regards to the elevated levels.

“We have been working very hard to improve that issue,” Katie Shea, a Communications Specialist at Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told 22News. “The water quality report does outline what we’ve been doing to work on that, including some planned upgrades at our treatment facility at West Parish Filters.”

Some of those other measures include optimizing the treatment processes and flushing the distribution system.

You can read the report here.