Springfield Water and Sewer Commission notifies costumers of contaminant levels in drinking water

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying its customers of an ongoing exceedance of the maximum contaminant level for haloacetic acids (HAA5) in the drinking water.

According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, sample results taken September 1 indicate that HAA5 exceeded the limit established by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s Safe Drinking Water regulations.

The sample results also indicate a reduction in the HAA5 levels in the drinking water from previous quarters. The maximum contaminant level of 60 ppb is calculated as the annual running average at each of the eight individual sample locations, According to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

All individual sample-site results from September 1 were below 60 ppb. Yet since the annual average at two sample sites exceeded 60 ppb, the results still qualify as an exceedance of the MCL.

The improvement in water quality results is due to changes in the reservoir water quality as well as

measures implemented by the commission to reduce HAA5 levels in the drinking water.

The exceedance was not an immediate health hazard and customers can continue consuming and using their water as normal. If this had been a public health emergency, customers would have been notified within 24 hours.