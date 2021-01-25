Springfield Water and Sewer Commission offering assistance programs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is working to make sure the public is aware of available assistance programs.

The Commission has been offering webinars to the public as a resource.

The webinars explain the different programs that are available to those struggling financially because of the pandemic. The communications manager for the commission said they know it is a difficult time for many.

“We know that many people are struggling right now. Particularly during this long pandemic. So we know if you need help making your water and sewer bill more manageable, a payment plan could help,” Jaimye Bartak, communications manager said.

Another webinar will be hosted Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.