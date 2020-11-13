Springfield Water and Sewer Commission offering credit to qualified customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many people are struggling to pay bills during the pandemic, and the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is trying to help.

The Commission announced a new Customer Assistance Program, known as CAP, that will provide a one-time bill credit of $125 dollars to help customers pay their water and sewer bills. It will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and applications will be accepted through June 30, 2021.

Katie Shea of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission told 22News who’s eligible for this credit.

“Customers need to be a single-family home owner in Springfield or Ludlow with an active account with the Commission,” Shea explained. “They must also qualify for the heating fuel assistance program to meet the income eligibility guidelines.”

Shea said the Commission is hoping to assist 4,500 families with this $125 credit.

During this time, the commission has also temporarily suspended shut-offs, and began offering payment plans.