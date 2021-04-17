Springfield Water and Sewer Commission offers rain barrels for a lower price

(A 60 gallon rain barrel from The Great American Rain Barrel Company, available at a discounted price through the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission’s community rain barrel program.)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is offering rain barrels at wholesale prices to supplement outdoor water needs.

Customers can order a 60-gallon rain barrel in one of four different colors from the Great American Rain Barrel Company for $79 which is lowered compared to the retail price of $119.

Orders must be placed by June 7 at midnight and the barrels will be available for pickup on June 19 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Commission’s Operations Center at 71 Colton Street in Springfield.

Those interested in purchasing a rain barrel through the program should note that pick-up is only available on June 19th and advanced or late pick-up won’t be available.

Rain barrels capture rainwater from rooftops and are retrofitted with a spigot for outdoor use.

To order, visit https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select “Springfield” under community programs.