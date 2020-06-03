Springfield Water and Sewer Commission propose rate increase in new budget

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Springfield residents may soon have a much higher water and sewer bill.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission announced their proposed budget for 2021. On Tuesday night, they held a virtual public hearing to make residents aware of possible changes.

If passed, the water and sewer rate would increase by 16.9 percent, meaning a typical household bill would increase to more than $140 annually, which means about $12 per month.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos is asking the Commission to freeze the current rates.

“That’s a lot of money for businesses and for residents that are no working right now, so this just isn’t the right time,” said Ramos.

The Water and Sewer Commission said rate increases are driven by improvements to infrastructure to provide safe drinking water.

Covid-19 also affected the rates.

The 2021 budget still has to be voted on to pass.