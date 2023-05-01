SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is proposing some changes to its budget and rate for the 2024 Fiscal Year. The proposal will be an increase in their rates.

According to the communication manager of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, Jaimye Bartak, they are proposing a 6.5 rate increase across the board. If approved this means that water bills will go up.

The average homeowner would see an increase of $7.50 a month depending on how much water is being used.

Bartak told 22News that these rates are going towards projects to safeguard water, “We are in the middle of a waste water infrastructure renewal program right now over the next several years, and this is to upgrade our infrastructure, some of which is over a century old and has been in continuous service since then, to meet 21st century regulations.”

Bartak says this program will also address climate change and reduce the risks that come with aging infrastructure. He also recommends that people use their water wisely and check their bill every month to make sure there’s no leaks.