1  of  2
Breaking News
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,874 deaths, 107,210 total cases Large brush fire near Springfield solar field

Springfield Water and Sewer Commission receive criticism for price rate increase of city water

Hampden County

by: Stephen Underwood

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Water and Sewer Commission_796718

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The proposed rate increase drew criticism and concern from residents and town officials.

Under the proposed 9.5% increase, a typical household’s water and sewer bill would rise by an estimated $8.86 per month or just over $106 a year, the commission said.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos had originally urged residents to sign an online petition opposing a rate increase in water and sewer.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was originally proposing a 16.9-percent rate increase but later reduced that figure. The proposed rate increase would be reflected in bills issued in August going into effect July 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today