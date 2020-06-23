Springfield Water and Sewer Commission receive criticism for price rate increase of city water

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The proposed rate increase drew criticism and concern from residents and town officials.

Under the proposed 9.5% increase, a typical household’s water and sewer bill would rise by an estimated $8.86 per month or just over $106 a year, the commission said.

Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos had originally urged residents to sign an online petition opposing a rate increase in water and sewer.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was originally proposing a 16.9-percent rate increase but later reduced that figure. The proposed rate increase would be reflected in bills issued in August going into effect July 1.